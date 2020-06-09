Byron York: The 'defund the police' dilemma

Perhaps Bender has not thought through the implications of her position. Her argument seemed to be that cities should put all citizens in danger rather than fix those areas where there are problems with the police.

Some of the Defund the Police movement comes from a 2017 book “The End of Policing,” by a Brooklyn College sociology professor named Alex Vitale. In a recent appearance on NPR, he, too, did not seem eager to talk about what his policies might mean for victims of crime.

“People ask the question, without police, what do you do when someone gets murdered?” asked NPR’s Leah Donnella. “What do you do when someone’s house gets robbed? What do you say to those people who have those concerns?”

“Well, I’m certainly not talking about any kind of scenario where tomorrow someone just flips a switch and there are no police,” Vitale began. “What I’m talking about is the systematic questioning of the specific roles that police currently undertake, and attempting to develop evidence-based alternatives so that we can dial back our reliance on them. And my feeling is that this encompasses actually the vast majority of what police do. We have better alternatives for them.”