Byron York: The many dangers of voting by mail

In the 12th district, the situation is absolutely crazy. There were 65,000 absentee ballots in the race. Only a few have been counted — the primary was June 23. But 1 in 5 — roughly 13,000 ballots — have been disqualified for various reasons. The leader’s margin is 648 votes at the moment.

Of course, there are lawsuits. One candidate has taken the Board of Elections to federal court, seeking an order that all ballots mailed by June 30 — one week after election day — be counted, whether or not they have a postmark. The losers, of course, will cry that voters were “disenfranchised” by rules on when vote-by-mail ballots have to be received.

Now, imagine these problems in a presidential election, with the white-hot passions it will create. Say, just for the sake of argument, that there is not even a hint of fraud in the vote counting. But if there are important areas where very few votes have been counted three weeks after Election Day, where there is no way to track which votes have been counted and which haven’t, and there is great confusion about how the job will ever get done — well, that will be a huge problem. Chaos could descend, with no resolution of the presidential election. In the absence of a reliable vote total, both candidates might proclaim victory.