Byron York: The Trump support you don't see

WASHINGTON, Pa. -- Everyone can see President Donald Trump's rallies. In the final days of the campaign, he is jetting from swing state to swing state, drawing big crowds to outdoor airport events as he makes his closing argument for reelection.

But there are also pro-Trump events that aren't covered in the media. A case in point was a recent road rally, with thousands of Trump supporters jumping in their cars and pickup trucks to drive through parts of Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. Organizers estimated the rally included about 2,000 vehicles, each with two, three or more people inside. Gatherings like it have been going on for months in some of the places President Trump needs to win most if he is to be reelected.

And here is a striking part -- the rallies are not the work of the Trump campaign. The tri-state road rally was organized and staged by local Trump supporters, linked together largely by Facebook, who want to show that enthusiasm for the president in western Pennsylvania and surrounding areas is not just strong, but stronger than it was when Trump eked out a victory in Pennsylvania in 2016. If Trump wins this critical state, it will owe in significant part to this organic movement, and the energetic organizers who have nothing to do with his official campaign.