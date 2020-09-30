Byron York: Top Republicans sound alarm on election chaos

This year nine states — California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Utah, Washington State and Vermont — as well as the District of Columbia, will have all-mail elections. Some of the states have been doing it for a while. Others, like California, will be trying it for the first time — surely a high-wire act in perhaps the most contentious election in memory.

But even those states that have some experience with all-mail elections have had their problems. The report notes that in the 2012 and 2018 elections, “the state of Oregon could not account for 871,000 ballots sent out — or one out of every eight ballots that the state mailed out.” Nationwide, the Election Assistance Commission found that a total of 28.3 million mailed ballots were missing during the four federal elections held between 2012 and 2018.

Part of the problem: Those ballots, dumped in the mail by the millions, will be sent according to “inaccurate and outdated voter registration rolls,” according to the report. It notes that in 2012, Pew found that nearly 24 million voter registrations were “no longer valid or significantly inaccurate.” The law requires that the rolls be cleaned up periodically, but many local officials have faced Democratic opposition in doing so.