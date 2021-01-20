Byron York: Trump Derangement Syndrome in a post-Trump world

“I do,” Pelosi said. Now, if by “what happened,” she meant the Capitol riot itself, there is no doubt there will be a commission investigating the events of Jan. 6. There is, indeed, a lot to investigate about how the riot happened, police preparation and more. But Pelosi veered immediately toward her old obsession: Trump and Putin.

In an extraordinary monologue, Pelosi went back to an October 2019 meeting at the White House in which she, dressed in a blue suit and sitting across from the president, rose, pointed her finger at him and stormed out of the room. “To your point of who was he beholden to,” Pelosi told Clinton, “as I said to him in that picture with my blue suit, as I was leaving, what I was saying to him as I was pointing — rudely — at him, ‘With you, Mr. President, all roads lead to Putin.’ I don’t know what Putin has on him politically, financially or personally. But what happened last week was a gift to Putin, because Putin wants to undermine democracy in our country and throughout the world. And these people, unbeknownst to them, they are Putin puppets. They were doing Putin’s business when they did that at the incitement of an insurrection by the president of the United States. So yes, we should have a 9/11 commission.”