Byron York: Trump, the phone call and consciousness of guilt

Then, Trump said: “At some point, I’m going to sit down, perhaps as a fireside chat on live television, and I will read the transcript of the call, because people have to hear it. When you read it, it’s a straight call.”

And, of course, the only reason everyone knows what is in the rough transcript is that, once it became the center of controversy, Trump released it to the public. He did so over the objections of some officials who argued disclosure would be an unprecedented breach of the confidentiality of the president’s communications with other heads of state.

In short, Trump appears to be making no effort to conceal what he said to Zelensky, be it about his belief that other countries should bear more of the burden of foreign aid or what he wanted Ukraine to investigate about the 2016 election and about former Vice President Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden.

So what to make of a situation in which one side says the call is a smoking gun, while the other screams, “READ THE TRANSCRIPT”?

“Look at the circumstantial evidence surrounding this,” former independent counsel Kenneth Starr said in a recent interview. “[Did Trump say] ‘Bring him in, bring him in here, and I want to talk to him privately’?”

