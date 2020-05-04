Byron York: When would Joe Biden reopen the country?

So what of his three conditions?

Biden’s first condition — that new cases of the disease be falling — is already happening in many parts of the country. Governors have, in fact, cited it as part of their reason to partially reopen economic life.

Biden’s third condition — that hospitals be ready for flare-ups — is also already happening in many places.

Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt recently noted that there are 300 hospitalizations for coronavirus in his state and 4,600 hospital beds for virus patients.

It is Biden’s second condition — that the current number of tests must be multiplied by some number before reopening — that has not yet been met, even though the number of tests performed in the U.S. is now nearing 6 million.

This week, Biden published a Medium post in which he argued that there is still a “massive shortfall” in testing. “We want our country to get moving and healthy again,” Biden said, “but we must take the necessary, rational steps, grounded in science, to do so safely.” That appears to suggest he would not reopen any activity currently shut down until the “massive shortfall” is eliminated.