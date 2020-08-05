Byron York: Why the talk of canceling debates?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There are three presidential debates scheduled before the Nov. 3 election. The first will be on Sept. 29 at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. The second will be on Oct. 15 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida. And the third will be on Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Nashville.

Although the Kennedy-Nixon debates made history in 1960, general election debates were not a regular feature of presidential races until 1976. They've been held every election year since then. From Ford-Carter through Trump-Clinton, they have played a sometimes critical role in elections, giving millions of voters a chance to evaluate the candidates standing on the same stage.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden's campaign says he is ready to continue that tradition. "We are very much looking forward to debating Donald Trump," spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said on Fox News recently. But at the same time, some Democratic voices are urging Joe Biden to skip the debates with President Trump.

The most prominent is former Clinton White House spokesman Joe Lockhart. In a July 28 Op-Ed published by CNN (Headline: "Joe Biden Could Still Lose This Election"), Lockhart argued that Trump has made so many false statements that it would be "a fool's errand to enter the ring with someone who can't follow the rules or the truth."