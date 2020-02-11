Byron York: Will impeachment play in November?

The Democrats who impeached President Trump knew they did not have a prayer of removing him from office. But they also knew impeachment might have another effect — to weaken the president and reduce his chances of winning reelection in November.

It was an unprecedented plan — an election-year gambit in which Democrats used the House of Representatives’ constitutional power of impeachment as perhaps the most audacious oppo maneuver of all time.

But will it work?

One, will voters even remember impeachment when Election Day comes around in nine months?

And two, if they do, which way will impeachment cut? Will it help Democrats, or help the president?

It is often remarked that news is happening at a never-before-seen pace in Trump’s Washington.

A story that in an earlier era might dominate coverage for weeks is supplanted by an equally big story a day later, and then by another a day after that.

It can all blend together and fade in the voters’ minds.

On the other hand, impeachment was big. And even if it does fade in memory, Donald Trump himself appears determined to keep it alive.