Candidate forum, Republican Primary Elko County Board of Commissioners

The Elko Daily Free Press asked the Republican candidates running for District 5 of the Board of County Commissioners in the Primary Election to answer five questions. Below is a statement from candidate Gary “Radar” Evertsen and responses from incumbent Rex Steninger.
Gary Evertsen Statement
If elected, I’m going to donate my wages back to the county. I will serve voluntarily. As far as shutting down the economy like it was done, I don’t feel it needed to be done. As far as voting, we can vote in person. The things that the governor has done are not laws, they are only guidelines.
Q: Elko County District 5 includes five distinct residential areas and socio-economic backgrounds: Spring Creek, South Fork, Lamoille, Pleasant Valley, Lee and Jiggs. What do you believe are the needs of the constituents in these areas as they rebound from the coronavirus pandemic shutdown?
Rex Steninger: What everyone in Elko County needs to rebound from the China Virus is for the governor to end his ridiculous orders and allow our businesses to reopen. I can understand a brief closure to assess the virus, but it is pretty much understood that the only way to cope with a virus is through mass exposure or herd immunity. As we reopen, the virus is still here and some will get sick, but that’s just life. We have to learn to live with it just as we have had to learn to live with all the other viruses. Specifically, Spring Creek needs more policing and I am working with the sheriff on that. South Fork needs better roads and we are currently paving the third new section for them right now. Lamoille and Pleasant Valley need a new fire station and construction will be underway soon. Lee needs work on the road leading into the reservation and that is in the planning stages. Jiggs is my adopted home town and it needs upgraded fire equipment, as do the rest of the volunteers, and the county is spending $1.5 million a year to get them all properly equipped.
Q: What aspects of your background and experience make you best suited to represent county residents?
RS I am a lifelong resident, a graduate of EHS and UNR. My family has been here for over 100 years – four generations of news men on my father’s side beginning with E.M. Steninger, who landed in Deeth in 1910 and eventually purchased the Free Press. On my mother side, you’ll find five generations of ranchers, tracing back from Ira D. Wines and Ermine Woodhouse of Ruby Valley, to Bernice Gregory of Mound Valley to my mother, Mae. I too have split my life between the news business and ranching. I grew up at the newspaper and learned every job there before ending up as editor and co-publisher with my two brothers. We sold the paper in 2000 and I bought property on Rabbit Creek near Lamoille and have built a small ranch. I come from a long line of conservatives and want to protect Elko County from all the pitfalls we see across the country. I have seen Elko County grow from a few thousand residents to the 53,000 we have today. I like to be welcoming to all the new businesses and residents, but want to maintain Elko County’s traditional values.
Q: County revenues may be declining at a time when increased costs are coming for fire protection, public safety and courts. Which departments would you prioritize if budget reductions had to be made?
RS: The county budget will be a hot topic this year for sure. The prolonged closures ordered by the governor are absolutely devastating to all our small business, the backbone of America. With all those businesses closed for an entire quarter and many doomed to failure, the tax revenues that finance government will plunge. The state requires counties to submit budgets by June 15. We have passed a base budget with absolutely no increases this year with a forecasted decline in tax revenue of 10 percent. The local and state economies will have to come roaring back quickly and strongly to meet that forecast. If the economies do not come back strongly, then we will have to make cuts. I think all of us on the county commission feel public safety is the top priority. The offices of the sheriff, district attorney, public defender and courts would top my list.
Q: Before COVID-19 and the resulting shutdown, natural gas and broadband internet were two issues residents and business owners wanted to see come to the area to function more efficiently. What other improvements would you or your constituents like to see?
RS: I would like to see many more improvements beyond natural gas and broadband, although those are vitally important. At the National Association of Counties convention this winter they reported service providers are required by to have cell service of 25 megabytes per second download speed and 5 mbps upload. I just ran a test on mine and have 5.8 down and 1.9 up. That is terrible and a major obstacle in attracting new businesses to our area. Additionally, I would like to see us build up our fairgrounds to rival Winnemucca. I would like to see our casinos build up to rival Wendover. I would like to see our hospital slash its prices and improve its services to match what Salt Lake City has. I would like to see our schools improve to drag us up from the embarrassment of being the worst educated state in the country. I would like our citizenry to become more respectful of each other and friendlier. I would like to see our roadways clear of litter. I would like to see more foster homes and mental health facilities here. That’s a pretty impressive list, I better finish up and get back to work.
Q: Many residents in District 5 say they live there for the rural aspects of their communities, such as privacy, reduced population, and a slower pace of life compared with Elko or larger cities. How can the County balance the needs of these residents with others who would like to see more services and development?
RS: This question is a good one and one we hear frequently on the commission. Many people move out to the country for the lifestyle, then want all the services that are available in the city. It doesn’t work that way and my standard answer is, “That’s life in the country.” When we move out here we have to accept the responsibility of maintaining our own roads and protecting ourselves from fires and bad people. That’s life in the country and I love it that way. That said, I do know that Spring Creek is dealing with increasing crime. I am the county’s liaison to Spring Creek and am working with SCA President Jessie Bahr and Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza to get more deputies patrolling out there and to develop a Neighborhood Watch program. I really like the Neighborhood Watch program because that is the way it is supposed to be out here in the country. We are supposed to watch out for each other and lend a hand when needed. Every community should organize Neighborhood Watch.
