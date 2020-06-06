Candidate forum, Republican Primary Elko County Board of Commissioners

If elected, I’m going to donate my wages back to the county. I will serve voluntarily. As far as shutting down the economy like it was done, I don’t feel it needed to be done. As far as voting, we can vote in person. The things that the governor has done are not laws, they are only guidelines.

Rex Steninger: What everyone in Elko County needs to rebound from the China Virus is for the governor to end his ridiculous orders and allow our businesses to reopen. I can understand a brief closure to assess the virus, but it is pretty much understood that the only way to cope with a virus is through mass exposure or herd immunity. As we reopen, the virus is still here and some will get sick, but that’s just life. We have to learn to live with it just as we have had to learn to live with all the other viruses. Specifically, Spring Creek needs more policing and I am working with the sheriff on that. South Fork needs better roads and we are currently paving the third new section for them right now. Lamoille and Pleasant Valley need a new fire station and construction will be underway soon. Lee needs work on the road leading into the reservation and that is in the planning stages. Jiggs is my adopted home town and it needs upgraded fire equipment, as do the rest of the volunteers, and the county is spending $1.5 million a year to get them all properly equipped.