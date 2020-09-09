Candidate Q&A: Al Kacin, District Court 2 (unopposed)

In the sentencing process, some defendants are given probation and others are incarcerated. Can you explain how repeat offenders should be evaluated before sentencing?
AB 236 drastically reduced probation times for most crimes.
Some crimes are not probation-eligible. Repeat offenders must go to prison for committing them.
In many cases, even recidivists convicted of category E felonies must receive probation.
Other crimes are probation-eligible. Recidivists convicted of them should not receive probation unless they can be safely supervised in their communities.
Judges considering probation must ponder the offense, any victim-impact statement, the recidivist’s social, criminal, and supervision history, and the parties’ sentencing recommendations.
When a recidivist sincerely desires treatment for a substance use disorder (a common driver of crime), judges should order and review a risk/needs assessment and a substance use evaluation. Judges must then match the recidivist with an appropriate treatment court or other program.
Elko County is adding a third district judge as the region continues to see high levels of drug abuse and domestic issues. What do you think will be the most time-consuming aspects of your job in the coming term?
The most time-consuming aspects of my office will likely become creating a mental health court and advocating for a new courthouse that will adequately serve the needs of Elko County.
What can you tell us about the new probation laws that went into effect this year, and what do you think the impact will be on incarceration rates and public safety?
In AB 236, probation was reduced from 36 to 12 months maximum for gross misdemeanor convictions. Probation was reduced from 60 to: (a) 18 months maximum for category E felony convictions; (b) 24 months maximum for category D and C felony convictions; and (c) 36 months for category B felony convictions, with certain exceptions.
Given reduced supervision times, many judges may incarcerate rather than place or reinstate eligible defendants on probation.
Are there any other aspects of this year’s criminal reform legislation that concern you, or do you have any additional changes you would like to see in the judicial system?
I am concerned that some defendants needing substance use treatment may not have enough time to complete a specialty court program before probation expires.
