Candidate Q&A: Al Kacin, District Court 2 (unopposed)

The most time-consuming aspects of my office will likely become creating a mental health court and advocating for a new courthouse that will adequately serve the needs of Elko County.

What can you tell us about the new probation laws that went into effect this year, and what do you think the impact will be on incarceration rates and public safety?

In AB 236, probation was reduced from 36 to 12 months maximum for gross misdemeanor convictions. Probation was reduced from 60 to: (a) 18 months maximum for category E felony convictions; (b) 24 months maximum for category D and C felony convictions; and (c) 36 months for category B felony convictions, with certain exceptions.

Given reduced supervision times, many judges may incarcerate rather than place or reinstate eligible defendants on probation.

Are there any other aspects of this year’s criminal reform legislation that concern you, or do you have any additional changes you would like to see in the judicial system?

I am concerned that some defendants needing substance use treatment may not have enough time to complete a specialty court program before probation expires.

