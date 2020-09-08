Candidate Q&A: Ismael Gutierrez, Elko County Commission

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Do you support the governor’s COVID-19 mandates for Nevada and how he has handled Elko County specifically?

Short answer is no. As proven by my vote in our city council meeting. I feel that every county in our state is different. The more populated urban counties face different challenges than rural counties. I feel this is one of the reasons we elect local officials. We should know what is best for our residents. A one size fits all approach is never good.

With that said, this does not mean that I do not support some of the recommendations set forth by the CDC. I have worked in the medical field for 34 years. Therefore I encourage people to practice good hygiene. Wash and or sanitize hands. I know masks are not 100% effective. I choose to wear one. I feel they have had a role in keeping me healthy and safe throughout my career, even in these trying times. I work around sick people all the time, Covid-19 patients included. So if I can diminish the chance of me spreading it, that to me is a small sacrifice on my part.

If resources were available, what one area of county services do you feel needs the most additional attention?