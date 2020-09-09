Candidate Q&A: John Muije, District Court 3

In the sentencing process, some defendants are given probation and others are incarcerated. Can you explain how repeat offenders should be evaluated before sentencing?
Historically, prior to sentencing, the department of parole and probation prepared a presentencing report, providing information about a Defendant’s criminal history, as well as his education, employment, socio-economic background, etc. Recently, they have added a more objective and scientific rating system, which I believe will provide the Judges better data on which to base their decisions.
Still, a District Judge has wide discretion. There are a few offenses that require mandatory probation, at least for a first offense, but on the whole the sentencing decision still rests with the Judge, subject to the allowable range of sentences listed in the statutes and any plea bargain the prosecutor may have made.
The arrest history and all prior convictions are generally listed in the presentencing report, so the basic data for a Judge to evaluate a repeat offender is already there.
Particularly where a defendant has already been given a break, and a second chance, leniency is not appropriate. The fact that the defendant doesn’t learn his lesson the first time tells me that there should not be a second chance at probation. It would also incline me to exercise judicial discretion in favor of jail time and a longer sentence.
My father loved proverbs, and one of those says it all:
“A donkey doesn't hit the same rock twice.”
Elko County is adding a third district judge as the region continues to see high levels of drug abuse and domestic issues. What do you think will be the most time-consuming aspects of your job in the coming term?
In all candor, at least initially, the most time-consuming aspect will be working to clear up the backlog of unresolved and pending cases.
It is a sad fact, however, that population growth coupled with the influx of workers (due to our vibrant economy) are going to lead to more problems with drug abuse, which may also play a role in the increase of domestic violence. The law in these areas is relatively clear, so it comes down to determining the facts and applying the law.
A Judge’s case load is determined by what is going on in the community. The Judge’s efficiency in handling cases, which comes down to legal knowledge and experience, is a major component in clearing a heavy case load.
Having spent 40 years in Court, almost daily (with the majority of that in District Court), I have seen all types of cases and most sets of facts. While there will be an occasional case where research is appropriate or necessary, 9 out of 10 times, once I have read the papers and heard the parties, I will be able to make a decision and rule from the bench, in open court.
When you resolve the case as soon as it comes before you, a backlog is avoided, and the parties can move on with their lives.
So the long-term answer, I expect that the most time-consuming aspect of my job will be hearing cases in open court and deciding on the spot!
What can you tell us about the new probation laws that went into effect this year, and what do you think the impact will be on incarceration rates and public safety?
Incarceration rates will actually go up, and public safety will plummet!
The alleged purpose of AB 236 was to reduce prison populations of “non-violent” offenders. The other acknowledged reason was to save the State money!
The law shortens the MAXIMUM period of probation. Under prior law, the maximum term was three years for a gross misdemeanor; five for a felony.
The new sliding scale lowers those maximums. Gross misdemeanors are now limited to one year probation, 18 months for a Category E Felony, and two years for a category D or C Felony. Even worse, the law MANDATES probation for Category E felonies, even if the Defendant is currently on parole or probation for another crime, previously had such revoked, or failed to complete a rehab program. As an example, burglary of a motor vehicle (first offense) is a Category E felony.
The law is a disaster! It defangs criminal law. It encourages and subsidizes “non-violent” crime! Even a defendant newly arrested (with another case already pending) will know that there is no reason NOT to go out and commit another crime.
Criminals will know that in many cases they will get a mere slap on the wrist, and be released shortly after arrest, only to go out to burglarize again. Public safety will plummet, and conscientious Judges will necessarily be inclined to impose maximum sentences on Category D and C Felonies, if only to delay as long as possible the state mandated minimal parole and probation.
Are there any other aspects of this year’s criminal reform legislation that concern you, or do you have any additional changes you would like to see in the judicial system?
The Criminal Reform Legislation (AB 236) passed last year contained numerous clauses over and above the loosening of probation.
The avowed purpose was to go lighter on “non-violent” criminals and simultaneously save the State money.
Thefts and burglary are redefined, with burglaries of anything other than a residence, and thefts of less than $25,000, now constituting a Category C felony or less. The monetary threshold for property crimes has almost doubled, to the point that theft of $1,199 is now a misdemeanor, not a felony.
Various controlled substance statutes were also significantly eased, including the provision that possession and use offenses are now ALL classified as misdemeanors, regardless of the substance (including heroin and meth).
I am extremely concerned that these changes will encourage contempt for the law and create a breeding ground for non-violent criminals to turn into dangerous predators. Query, when a third or fourth offense heroin user is released yet again, and needs money for a fix, do you think he or she will limit that quest to shoplifting?
This general reclassification of “non-violent” crimes into lower categories may save money and resources in the short-run, but it is also a recipe for long-term disaster!
