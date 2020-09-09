Candidate Q&A: John Muije, District Court 3

My father loved proverbs, and one of those says it all:

“A donkey doesn't hit the same rock twice.”

Elko County is adding a third district judge as the region continues to see high levels of drug abuse and domestic issues. What do you think will be the most time-consuming aspects of your job in the coming term?

In all candor, at least initially, the most time-consuming aspect will be working to clear up the backlog of unresolved and pending cases.

It is a sad fact, however, that population growth coupled with the influx of workers (due to our vibrant economy) are going to lead to more problems with drug abuse, which may also play a role in the increase of domestic violence. The law in these areas is relatively clear, so it comes down to determining the facts and applying the law.

A Judge’s case load is determined by what is going on in the community. The Judge’s efficiency in handling cases, which comes down to legal knowledge and experience, is a major component in clearing a heavy case load.