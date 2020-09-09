Candidate Q&A: Kriston Hill, District Court 1

Unfortunately, COVID has put a tremendous strain on the judicial system. The Nevada Supreme Court suspended all jury trials in late spring. Only now are jury trials resuming, but for the time being only for criminal cases. When things return to “normal,” the courts will be extremely busy getting caught up from the COVID slowdown.

What can you tell us about the new probation laws that went into effect this year, and what do you think the impact will be on incarceration rates and public safety?

Prior to July 1, 2020, a district court judge could revoke a person’s probation for any violation whatsoever. Now, probation violations are broken down into technical violations and non-technical violations. A technical violation is anything other than absconding, committing a new felony or gross misdemeanor, or committing a select few misdemeanors. There are graduated sanctions for technical violations, and a probationer cannot be revoked until the 4th technical violation. The judge will no longer have the ability to revoke probation for continued drug and alcohol use or failing to complete the requirements of a mental health or substance treatment programs until the 4th violation.