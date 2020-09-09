Candidate Q&A: Mason Simons, District Court 3

In the sentencing process, some defendants are given probation, and others are incarcerated. Can you explain how repeat offenders should be evaluated before sentencing?
Under Nevada law, defendants who are convicted of low level felony offenses (known as Category E Felonies) are required to have their prison sentence suspended and be placed on probation. This is a mandatory requirement placed on the judge, unless the defendant has been convicted at least two previous times of a felony offense, and in that case, the Court could elect not to grant probation and could send the defendant to prison. A defendant convicted of a higher-level felony offense (such as a Category A, B, C or D Felony), who is not subject to mandatory prison time by statute, could be granted probation in the discretion of the judge.
Before a defendant is sentenced, the defendant is interviewed by the Department of Parole and Probation and a pre-sentence investigation report is prepared for the Court. This report details the defendant’s prior criminal history, background, details of the offense and its impact on the victim, and other relevant information. The Court reviews this report, hears from the state, the defendant and the victim, and weighs all of this information before imposing its sentence. Probation, unless mandated by law, is a privilege.
Those placed on probation should be individuals that are first-time offenders, individuals amenable to rehabilitation, and who don’t pose an ongoing danger to the community. Repeat offenders, who continue to engage in conduct that victimizes the community, should be sent to prison where they cannot continue to harm the public that the court has a duty to protect.
Elko County is adding a third district judge as the region continues to see high levels of drug abuse and domestic issues. What do you think will be the most time-consuming aspects of your job in the coming term?
The last time a new department was added to the District Court was in 1988 when the Court went from one to two judges. The population of Elko County has increased by nearly 120% since the last judge was added. During FY 2019, approximately 2,000 non-traffic cases were filed with the 4th Judicial District Court; the bulk of these cases are family law and criminal cases.
Drug and alcohol related issues plague our communities, and as such, the Court has taken on significantly more responsibilities with the addition of various specialty court programs to confront these issues, including: the Adult Drug Court, the DUI Diversion Court, the Juvenile Drug Court and the Family Preservation Drug Court. These are valuable and important programs that make a great difference in the community, but they do put ever-increasing demands on the Court’s time. I have extensive experience working with specialty courts, and I will be able to use this experience to assist the Court in tackling these responsibilities.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, jury trials have not been able to occur over the past few months. Provisions have just been put in place for the Court to reinitiate jury trials, however, when the new District Judge takes office in January 2021, there will still be a large backlog of jury trials needing to be held. As such, I would expect a large portion of my time will be spent getting this backlog of jury trials cleared off of the Court’s calendar.
What can you tell us about the new probation laws that went into effect this year, and what do you think the impact will be on incarceration rates and public safety?
Category E felonies under Nevada law are mandatory probation cases. Prior to recent legislative changes, the Court could decide to not place a defendant on probation in one of these cases: (1) if the Defendant was on felony probation or parole when the new crime was committed; (2) had previously had their felony probation or parole revoked; or (3) had previously failed to complete a drug and alcohol treatment program.
Under the new version of the law, the Court can only refuse to impose probation on a Category E felony if the defendant has at least two prior felony convictions. The prior law allowed probation of three years for a gross misdemeanor offense and five years for any felony offense.
The new law allows probation of only 12 months for a gross misdemeanor, 18 months for a Category E felony, 24 months for a Category C or D felony, 36 months for any Category B felony and 60 months for a violent or sexual offense. Under the prior law judges had broad discretion to revoke a defendant’s probation if the probation terms were violated, under the new law “technical violations” (most violations other than committing new crimes or absconding) must be dealt with using graduated sanctions first, before the defendant’s probation can be revoked and the prison sentence imposed.
Changes in the law like these that force judges to make particular decisions and limit judicial discretion might initially reduce incarceration rates, but in the end could adversely affect public safety.
Are there any other aspects of this year’s criminal reform legislation that concern you, or do you have any additional changes you would like to see in the judicial system?
The Nevada Legislature passed a criminal justice reform bill, during the last regular legislative session. This bill made numerous changes to our criminal laws, including: increasing access to diversion programs, creating a tiered system of burglary offenses, increasing the amount of loss necessary for a theft to be considered a felony, and watering down the state’s habitual criminal statutes.
The most dramatic changes came in the form of an almost wholesale re-write of the state’s controlled substances laws. For example, under the prior statute a person could be prosecuted for drug trafficking if they possessed more than four grams of methamphetamine, the new law has raised that threshold to 100 grams -- that is nearly a quarter of a pound of hard drugs -- that would be required for a drug trafficking prosecution.
While some of the changes in the bill make sense, others (like the changes in the drug trafficking laws and habitual criminal statutes) make me very concerned. I’m a big believer in the life-changing power of drug treatment specialty courts for those who abuse controlled substances. When the underlying cause of the criminal behavior is addressed, the offender gets back on track and the community is safer. However, sellers and traffickers of drugs should be excluded from these programs. My hope is to see satellite drug court programs established in Wells, Wendover and Carlin, and the formation of a mental health specialty court to address the significant mental health needs of many of our criminal defendants.
