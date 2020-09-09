Candidate Q&A: Mason Simons, District Court 3

Changes in the law like these that force judges to make particular decisions and limit judicial discretion might initially reduce incarceration rates, but in the end could adversely affect public safety.

--

Are there any other aspects of this year’s criminal reform legislation that concern you, or do you have any additional changes you would like to see in the judicial system?

The Nevada Legislature passed a criminal justice reform bill, during the last regular legislative session. This bill made numerous changes to our criminal laws, including: increasing access to diversion programs, creating a tiered system of burglary offenses, increasing the amount of loss necessary for a theft to be considered a felony, and watering down the state’s habitual criminal statutes.

The most dramatic changes came in the form of an almost wholesale re-write of the state’s controlled substances laws. For example, under the prior statute a person could be prosecuted for drug trafficking if they possessed more than four grams of methamphetamine, the new law has raised that threshold to 100 grams -- that is nearly a quarter of a pound of hard drugs -- that would be required for a drug trafficking prosecution.

While some of the changes in the bill make sense, others (like the changes in the drug trafficking laws and habitual criminal statutes) make me very concerned. I’m a big believer in the life-changing power of drug treatment specialty courts for those who abuse controlled substances. When the underlying cause of the criminal behavior is addressed, the offender gets back on track and the community is safer. However, sellers and traffickers of drugs should be excluded from these programs. My hope is to see satellite drug court programs established in Wells, Wendover and Carlin, and the formation of a mental health specialty court to address the significant mental health needs of many of our criminal defendants.

