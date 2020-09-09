Candidate Q&A: Nancy Porter, District Court 1

Understanding these laws is critical to accomplishing this. The new laws make it more difficult for a judge to revoke probation if a probationer does not follow the conditions of probation. The 2019 Nevada Legislature enacted 157 pages of changes to criminal laws following the Justice Reinvestment Initiative of the Nevada Advisory Commission on the Administration of Justice (ACAJ), a year-long research project. Nevada’s prison population has grown significantly without any real reduction in crime. Incarceration is expensive. The ACAJ recommended solutions, including changes to probation laws.

The hope of the ACAJ is that incarceration rates will drop or at least level off. If that is the case, it is estimated that Nevada taxpayers will save $600,000,000 during the next decade. However, these laws are still new and I’m concerned that the effect will be the opposite, at least in some cases. I say this because some judges may be reluctant to grant probation knowing that a probationer will have many opportunities to violate probation before being sent to prison. If people can be successfully rehabilitated on probation, the public — all of us — will benefit. If not, I fear that public safety will be compromised. I will use all the tools available to me to prevent that from happening.