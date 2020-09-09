Candidate Q&A: Nancy Porter, District Court 1

In the sentencing process, some defendants are given probation, and others are incarcerated. Can you explain how repeat offenders should be evaluated before sentencing?
The five recognized purposes of criminal sentencing are: deterrence, incapacitation, rehabilitation, retribution, and restitution. I must consider all of these factors when I sentence a defendant. I follow the law and the constitution, and I never impose a sentence until I have heard all the evidence and considered all of the factors, including statements of victims and their families, the nature of the crime, mandatory sentencing requirements, drug and alcohol addiction, and probation history. Sentences must be carefully tailored to fit each situation.
A defendant’s criminal history is also very important. For example, a “repeat offender” could have a history of several felony convictions versus a history of misdemeanor convictions. A repeat offender could be someone who was arrested for driving without a license and is later arrested for burglary. In other words, I might see a defendant for a first felony after several nonviolent misdemeanors, or I might see a defendant for a tenth felony. Depending on the severity of the crime, a sentence for a first nonviolent crime will likely be very different from a sentence for a tenth felony.
My most important responsibility is the protection of the public. It is worth noting that my record bears this out. I send as many people to prison as any other judge in this state.
Elko County is adding a third district judge as the region continues to see high levels of drug abuse and domestic issues. What do you think will be the most time-consuming aspects of your job in the coming term?
Problems stemming from illegal drug use, methamphetamine and opioids in particular, are a plague on our community and our country. Drug abuse affects all aspects of society and the judicial system. It is devastating to families, to healthcare providers, to teachers, to social workers, and to those of us who work in the justice system. Parents who have addictions often cannot take care of their children. This results in child custody cases or guardianship cases. I am the judge who oversees the hundreds of guardianship cases in our court system, many of which are cases where an adult, often a grandparent, has taken guardianship of children because of the parents’ addiction. These critically important cases, when handled correctly by the judge, are very time-consuming. I make sure that adults and children with guardians receive proper care; they are our most vulnerable citizens.
New laws were recently enacted that have increased a judge’s responsibility for defendants who are on probation. Probation has become much more treatment-focused than in the past, with the judge taking a major role. Many crimes now mandate probation.
I anticipate that I will spend many hours holding hearings and managing probationers. If a defendant can overcome an addiction, raise his or her own children, and become a productive member of society, we all win.
What can you tell us about the new probation laws that went into effect this year, and what do you think the impact will be on incarceration rates and public safety?
I want to see these new laws work, but I’m concerned about public safety and will be working hard to make sure the public is protected during the implementation process.
Understanding these laws is critical to accomplishing this. The new laws make it more difficult for a judge to revoke probation if a probationer does not follow the conditions of probation. The 2019 Nevada Legislature enacted 157 pages of changes to criminal laws following the Justice Reinvestment Initiative of the Nevada Advisory Commission on the Administration of Justice (ACAJ), a year-long research project. Nevada’s prison population has grown significantly without any real reduction in crime. Incarceration is expensive. The ACAJ recommended solutions, including changes to probation laws.
The hope of the ACAJ is that incarceration rates will drop or at least level off. If that is the case, it is estimated that Nevada taxpayers will save $600,000,000 during the next decade. However, these laws are still new and I’m concerned that the effect will be the opposite, at least in some cases. I say this because some judges may be reluctant to grant probation knowing that a probationer will have many opportunities to violate probation before being sent to prison. If people can be successfully rehabilitated on probation, the public — all of us — will benefit. If not, I fear that public safety will be compromised. I will use all the tools available to me to prevent that from happening.
Are there any other aspects of this year’s criminal reform legislation that concern you, or do you have any additional changes you would like to see in the judicial system?
The new legislation is treatment-focused, based on the concept that prison does not cure addiction. However, I am concerned about the ability of smaller counties to provide treatment. Elko County, for decades, has not had enough mental health professionals to serve the needs of our citizens. Vitality Unlimited has worked hard, and successfully, to provide more mental health and substance abuse treatment, but the new treatment-focused laws will put an even greater strain on an already overburdened system.
Probation officers will have more work to do in supervising probationers. Will they have the staff and resources for this difficult job? If a probation officer puts a probationer in jail, courts must hold a hearing within 15 days. I adjusted my calendar last winter when I knew these changes were coming by setting aside alternate Friday mornings for these hearings. Many, many laws give priority to many types of cases, so it is a constant juggling act to prioritize cases. However, I have been successful in making this work, despite a heavy caseload.
I do have a particular concern with one change that will need to be made to the new criminal statutes. A section of the law regarding probation and treatment is likely unconstitutional because the sentence requires the approval of the prosecutor, which infringes on the court’s constitutional power. The Nevada Supreme Court recently found a similar statute to be unconstitutional, so this important question will need to be resolved.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!