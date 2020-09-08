Candidate Q&A: Wilde Brough, Elko County Commission

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Do you support the governor’s COVID-19 mandates for Nevada and how he has handled Elko County specifically?

I don’t have the information Governor Sisolak has, and I’m not as informed about this virus as his advisors. With what I do know I don’t believe he’s handling this appropriately. In my opinion, I don’t believe he has the authority to take the action he has. If he is indeed acting legally, then we have a lot of work to do at the Legislature. It seems to be a one size fits all for Governor Sisolak and the vast majority of this should be left up to the counties and individuals. Using the threat of license revocation or fines is an inappropriate use of business licenses.

The founding Fathers gave us liberty in the constitution and I do not see that right now. I don’t believe the purpose of a business license is to be used to control our actions. How many years have they been trying to figure out the cure for the common cold or the flu? How many years have they been trying to cure cancer, which isn’t a virus but still a disease? How many years will we need to wear masks and social distance before the proven cure for this virus comes to be?