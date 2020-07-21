CARES Act: Prelude to a $15 minimum wage?

The Democratic House will grudgingly accept an end — not immediate, but after an extension of no more than another three months — to the $600 unemployment kicker, in return for a $15 per hour federal minimum wage.

The Republican Senate will grudgingly accept a $15 per hour federal minimum wage, in return for phasing out the unemployment kicker.

US president Donald Trump will fist-pump and claim that he’s putting America back to work. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will strut and claim that his party’s giving America a raise.

I’m against minimum wage laws for several reasons. Here are two: As a libertarian, I want government out of labor markets on principle; and as a supporter of unions, I want workers organizing for good wages and benefits instead of settling for the cheap substitutes Big Business lets its government servants hand out.

But my opposition to minimum wages doesn’t depend on a particular level. I’m no MORE against $15 an hour than I am against the current $7.25 an hour, or against the $3.35 an hour that prevailed when I entered the work force.

While it’s true that minimum wage hikes hurt some of America’s poorest and least skilled workers and don’t really help anyone in the long term, there’s an up side to them as well:

As the effects of each minimum wage hike propagate through the economy and it turns out to have been a wash at best, a few more workers will stop falling for government’s economic planning baloney and unionize themselves instead. Which any good libertarian loves and supports as a fine example of the market at work.

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism.

