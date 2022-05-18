Catherine Cortez Masto, candidate for US Senate

I’m running for re-election because Nevadans deserve a senator who will continue to cut through gridlock and dysfunction in Washington and deliver real results for our families. Right now my focus is creating jobs, lowering costs, and giving Nevadans a break.

There are thousands of jobs coming to our state through our bipartisan infrastructure law, which will fix our roads and bridges. Infrastructure isn’t just roads and bridges, though – I made sure that law included critical funding to combat our wildfire crisis and help connect all of our communities by expanding broadband. I’ve also kept our beautiful Ruby Mountains protected from drilling that would have threatened our outdoor recreation economy.

Nevada’s rural communities are the backbone of our state, and I will always work to protect them. That’s why I took on my own party and led the Senate fight to protect Nevada’s family farms and ranches from an unfair tax hike. And when the House of Representatives passed new mining taxes, I stood strong and single-handedly stopped them from moving forward in the Senate. Our mining industry supports tens of thousands of good-paying Nevada jobs, and I will always stand with our workers.

To strengthen rural Nevada, I’ve led the fight to increase the number of physicians in rural hospitals, and I championed legislation preventing insurers from leaving rural counties. We must continue to lower health care costs, which is why I am pushing for legislation to bring down prescription drug prices, including for lifesaving insulin.

I’ll work with anyone to make a difference for Nevada. For nearly 10 long years, veterans waited as senators from both parties tried and failed to get a veterans cemetery built in Elko for rural Nevadans. I made sure to get it done, working with both parties and our veterans to secure a deal with the VA to build the cemetery.

I’ve also worked across the aisle to combat human trafficking and combat the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, passing two bills that were signed by President Trump. Working with Republicans, I passed a law to address the epidemic of law enforcement suicide and recently introduced legislation to boost federal resources for smaller and rural police departments.

I am proud to serve as Nevada’s senator, and I will continue to do everything I can to create jobs, lower costs, and make sure our economy works for everyone.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0