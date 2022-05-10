My name is Charles Steven Grimes, I come from a family that has voted democratically for as long as I can remember. My dad is an Electrician and joined the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union right out of high school. To this day he is honorably listed on the books with more than 65 years of service in the union. I remember times when he would leave to go work in another state due to lack of work locally. Those were some challenging times for my family.

I am the seventh of nine children from my dad’s side of the family and the first of three of my mom’s children. I grew up as a member of “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints” and was raised with religious family beliefs. Growing up in a democratic and union family was interesting, and rewarding in the sense of knowing I wanted to do better for my family. I love my brothers and sisters dearly and enjoy the opportunity to visit with them any time I can.

I met my wife in the young single adult’s ward in Carson City and married her in Portland, Oregon. We moved to Denver, Colorado where I would go to school at Colorado Aerotech and start my studies in the Aerospace field. In 2004 we moved to Elko County and started our lives here. I have a wide variety of hobbies and skillsets that I can count on and use them regularly here, including watching the local politics.

During my time here, I have watched this area start to struggle increasingly with crime, drug addiction, family abuse, and political neglect. These are not values, but huge negatives that are overlooked by the local leadership for the next new legacy item they can leave behind. If I have learned anything from growing up in a family that cares for one-another, it is that you take care of those around you.

Therefore, I have chosen to run for Elko County Commissioner’s District 4 seat. This is not just a county, but a community and we need to look out for and help one-another. Elect me as District 4 Commissioner and let me show you how I would like to combat the negatives and endorse the positives. Let us make Elko count a place for people to live, love, and enjoy.

Vote For “Charles Steven Grimes”!

