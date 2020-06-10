Church, volunteers provide food during crisis

The Church, linking arms with the Elko County VOAD committee and local leaders, delivered almost 167,000 pounds of food throughout rural northeastern Nevada over a four-week period starting on April 7: 83,390 pounds in Elko; 41,695 pounds in Wendover; and 20,847 pounds each in Ely and Winnemucca.

The fact that the first delivery arrived on April 7 was a small miracle. Clark received word that the food order was available at the Church’s Bishops’ Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City, but the Church’s transport semis were backlogged for weeks. However, Nevada Gold Mines stepped up without hesitation.

“Shane Moss at Nevada Gold called me back the same day we asked for help, and he said they could have a truck heading to Salt Lake within hours,” Clark said. “Had it not been for their assistance, we would have been waiting at least a month longer. Hundreds of people would have gone without.” NGM again stepped up with transportation when the same situation arose two weeks later.