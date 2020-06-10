Church, volunteers provide food during crisis

ELKO — In this time of global crisis, it helps to focus on those who have come together to take care of each other in our rural community.
Just two months ago, the COVID-19 pandemic hit rural Nevada, with local stores nearly running out of every kind of product and food. Difficulty proliferated as businesses closed and many went without paychecks. Local foodbanks, such as Friends in Service Helping (FISH), and Ruby Mountain Resource Center (RMRC) were inundated. In Wendover, where an estimated 80 percent of the population was out of work almost overnight, the JAS Foundation food bank requests quadrupled.
However, on March 16, just two days before Governor Sisolak introduced Nevada’s COVID Risk Mitigation Initiatives, Terri Clark, communication director for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day, advised Elko County commissioners that she had accepted the Church’s offer to provide semi truckloads of food to service organizations in communities with extreme need.
Clark reported that Elko and the surrounding rural communities qualified for assistance. For example, within a week of the commissioners meeting, FISH’s executive director Sherry Smith reported their food bank was down to about a 10-day supply, and RMRC executive director Rebecca Hepworth stated they were already out. Both organizations worried as deliveries from their usual sources were indefinitely delayed or canceled.
The Church, linking arms with the Elko County VOAD committee and local leaders, delivered almost 167,000 pounds of food throughout rural northeastern Nevada over a four-week period starting on April 7: 83,390 pounds in Elko; 41,695 pounds in Wendover; and 20,847 pounds each in Ely and Winnemucca.
The fact that the first delivery arrived on April 7 was a small miracle. Clark received word that the food order was available at the Church’s Bishops’ Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City, but the Church’s transport semis were backlogged for weeks. However, Nevada Gold Mines stepped up without hesitation.
“Shane Moss at Nevada Gold called me back the same day we asked for help, and he said they could have a truck heading to Salt Lake within hours,” Clark said. “Had it not been for their assistance, we would have been waiting at least a month longer. Hundreds of people would have gone without.” NGM again stepped up with transportation when the same situation arose two weeks later.
While getting the food to Elko was a challenge, unloading 41,695 pounds of food using only volunteer help was equally daunting. Kathy Edwards, the Church’s local Humanitarian Services Representative, coordinated a combined force of over 60 volunteers (in shifts), resulting in hundreds of hours of service, to unload the commodities at a central storage building. Edwards worked with Smith and Hepworth to transport the commodities to their food bank building as they needed it.
“To oversee this enormous project, along with my husband, has been an amazing experience,” Edwards said. “It’s been a great experience for us all to serve in such a large way and to witness the actual manna from heaven come to so many.”
Edwards gratefully acknowledged many more local heroes who came to the rescue. Dave Prince at Purcell Tire generously offered his time and forklift to help unload the trucks each time they came. Halo Pest Elimination donated their services to prepare the storehouse for use and keep it pest-free thereafter. And, untold hands sewed the masks that were used by volunteers during the multiple unloading and loading sessions.
Equally deserving of recognition are Smith and Hepworth who coordinated distribution week after week to both people and allied nonprofits such as the Elko Senior Center. Likewise, Jasie Holm and Brenda Claiborne headed up the volunteer team in West Wendover, with support from local businesses such as Smith’s.
By the end of April, food banks in Elko and Wendover (and, incidentally, in Ely and Winnemucca) had at least a two-month supply on hand.
Coretta Scott King said the greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.
With that measure in mind, our rural communities have good reason to be proud.
