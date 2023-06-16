It’s been a tremendous year of growth for Communities In Schools (CIS) in Northeastern Nevada. From last August, when we opened resource room doors on the first day of school, to our ribbon cutting at West Wendover High School giving students first-time access to a fulltime site coordinator inside their new resource room, our wraparound support provided big and small opportunities for students and families.

The growth of CIS inside Elko County didn’t stop with West Wendover as we doubled down on our commitment to our students, adding another school to our roster shortly after Christmas break – Grammar #2 Elementary. This year’s increase in schools has been the biggest year yet, equating to CIS resource rooms and a site coordinator inside nine schools in Elko County and five in Humboldt County.

Stretching far and wide with resources and mentorship inside our schools, CIS is helping our school partners and students achieve milestones for attendance, academics, and behavior. It’s a model that we individualize on a level that works for our community. For this year, attendance had been the biggest goal for schools.

A great example of how we improve attendance goals is the work we implemented at West Wendover High School. Our schoolwide goal this year was to increase the Average Daily Attendance (ADA) from 90 percent to 92 percent. To accomplish this, we held a schoolwide event, the “Wolverine Attendance War” competition. Each grade level tracked their ADA into a monthly and semesterly competition. Every month, a bulletin board reflecting each month’s grade level ADA results showed which class did the best. At the end of each semester, the class with the highest average percentage ADA won an Ice Cream Sundae Party to celebrate their achievements. Students were abuzz with the prospect of hopefully beating their peers in these class competitions and our first semester’s winner was the seniors with an ADA of 92.49%. Our senior class was very surprised that they won and showed appreciation that their school celebrated them for their attendance achievement. This schoolwide event was the cherry on top, allowing us to achieve our goal in a fun and memorable way.

To further support our students, our second annual Prom Closet was a showstopper. Witnessing the excitement from students, we quickly realized the hard work of collecting prom attire, securing venues, and coordinating volunteers was well worth it. This year we had an amazing inventory of prom dresses with support from our community in donating gift certificates for dinners, shopping experiences, and Advisory Council members who donated, set-up and worked the event. Our newest partner was the new AMBI Beauty School who donated the space and talent made our event extravagant. They gave hair tutorials and donated gift certificates for an entire beauty experience so students could have a special Prom night. Ninety-two students from four high schools attended, thanks to the donation of 87 dresses, four slacks and suits, 15 ties, 31 pairs of shoes, and 16 jewelry accessories.

Knowing the need for mental health support doesn’t take a summer break, CIS’ long-standing partnership with UNLV Practice continues to provide access to telecounseling for students ages 12 and older. And for the first time ever, The Nevada Rural Communities Mental Health Outreach Program (RHOP) will be offering free tele-mental health services through the summer months and beyond.

CIS, in partnership with the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and the Nevada Department of Agriculture, will be offering the summer Food Service Program in addition to the Weekend Food Bags. This program would allow each child to receive seven breakfast meals and seven lunch meals every week.

Our students are among the most resilient and determined people we know, and our site coordinators are grateful to work with our youth – encouraging and supporting them on their path through education. For those schools who have CIS (listed on our website), we urge you to ask how our programs make an impact.

The relationships formed between students and site coordinators are transformative and lifelong. What we know from our work with students is that they are appreciative of the ways our site coordinators show up for them. We know our community sees each student’s potential and opportunity to achieve in school and beyond after graduation. This is why we exist, to bring our community into our school campuses and maintain positive relationships with students.

A huge congratulations goes out to our Class of 2023 graduates! As we cheer on our students who have graduated this school year and get ready for next year’s students, we thank you – our community, for your commitment to our kids.