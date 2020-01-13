CNN and Fox News report on the rise of Hitler

While listening to news reports of what a monstrous threat Iran is, I've been wracking my brain to think of a single terrorist attack in this country committed by an Iranian. If there is one, now would be a good time to mention it! But I can't find any.

Nor any child rapes, Medicare frauds, heroin dealing or general anti-social behavior making life in America such a pleasure these days.

Even the 9/11 report could tie Iran to the attacks only on the thin reed of several hijackers passing through Iran on their way to the U.S. -- where our customs officials welcomed all 19 of them with open arms.

Thirteen of the 19 terrorists had been given Florida drivers' licenses. If we're going back to 9/11, maybe Trump should consider dropping a drone on Jeb Bush.

To get killed by an Iranian -- or even to be harassed by an Iranian -- you have to go the Middle East.

Breaking News: Unrest in the Middle East!

Why is the solution to this problem always to gather up our best young men ... and send them to the Middle East?

President George W. Bush tried to pacify that region of the world with the Iraq War. We see how well that worked.