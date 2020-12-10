Commentary: 9th Circuit hears appeal of Nevada prostitution lawsuit

A three-member panel of judges from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals this week took the briefing under submission for decision in the case of Rebekah Charleston v. State of Nevada. The panel, which includes Federal Appellate Justices Danny Julian Boggs, Milan Dale Smith Jr. and Mark J. Bennett, is expected to announce a decision in early 2021.

The appeal is from the dismissal of an action filed by Rebekah Charleston that legal prostitution in certain Nevada counties creates conditions that enable slavery, specifically in the form of sex trafficking and involuntary sexual servitude, and is therefore in violation of the 13th Amendment.

“Most Nevadans turn a blind eye to prostitution, assuming that because it’s legal in some counties, it must be safe,” said Charleston. “Yet, that does not reflect what my reality was. In the post #MeToo era, it’s high time Nevada takes a long hard look at its laws that allow the practice of prostitution. Study after study has shown that legal prostitution encourages illegal prostitution, and therefore human trafficking. Nevada is the only state in the country where prostitution is legal. We must take measures to end the significant human suffering and harm created by both the legal and illegal sex trade in our state.”