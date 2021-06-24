Commentary: A decision to celebrate

Eberstadt asserted that the sexual revolution had effectively set up a religion to rival Judeo-Christian morality. This new creed “elevates pleasure and self-will to first principles.” This understanding “explains the outsize hostility toward believers who have been minding their own business, or trying to educate their children, or expressing their faith in public forums — or otherwise behaving in ways that that once invited no penalties and now do.”

This is what caused the city of Philadelphia to cut off ties with CSS, a storied and superior player in the foster-care and adoption space, because of its views on marriage and the family. And the good news is: The Supreme Court agrees with Eberstadt. Things have gone too far.

The ruling suggests that we can, in fact, work together for the good of children, even when we adults disagree on some fundamental things.

“Government fails to act neutrally when it proceeds in a manner intolerant of religious beliefs or restricts practices because of their religious nature,” wrote Roberts in the decision. Again, thank you, Chief Justice John Roberts! This is how we live together, protecting religious freedom, even when we have disagreements about the nature of marriage and the human person.