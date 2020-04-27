Commentary: A free society can respond to the coronavirus

The CDC guidelines also allow for a more localized, county-by-county approach. Rural Nevada is much different than Clark County; the guidelines should reflect that reality.

Most important, however, is that the guidelines replace the mandates. Freedom need not be sacrificed to respond to this crisis. As many have already noted, the process of restoring Nevada’s economy will be slow and painful. The lifting of mandates will not result in an immediate influx of tourism or even locals returning to their favorite restaurants. People want to be safe, and robust social distancing measures will remain in place, even without a mandate. The recent changes implemented by grocery stores are a great example of the type of market-based measures we can expect to see from businesses going forward.

In other words, little is likely to change in our daily lives, at least for the foreseeable future, by adopting county-based recommendations instead of a statewide shutdown.

All of history demonstrates that the rights of the people are never lost in one fell swoop. Instead, the process is always a slow erosion, whereby initial emergencies justify previously unthinkable restrictions, which rapidly become normalized and expanded upon by later administrations.