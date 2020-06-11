Commentary: A matter of life and breath

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Following the police killing of George Floyd, we are witnessing the largest nationwide uprising in five decades. Unfortunately, these largely nonviolent protests against racism and police brutality have been met by militarized police forces who deploy tear gas, among other weaponry, at demonstrators.

Firing tear gas canisters is already widely considered an excessive use of force. But it is especially lethal during COVID-19.

I have participated in dozens of demonstrations. But I’ve never seen tear gas deployed as readily and liberally as it was during some recent events in Portland, Oregon. As a National Lawyers Guild Legal Observer, I documented footage of police attacking at least six demonstrations in the city.

In the first, on Sunday May 1, thousands of demonstrators marched through the streets before arriving at the Multnomah County Justice Center. Within the hour, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) had already deployed multiple rounds of chemical tear gases.

Even after the crowds had dispersed, I witnessed the PPB stalk a group of black youth who were walking home. An officer from inside the vehicle threw an additional tear gas canister at the kids and drove away, leaving the kids coughing and spitting out the chemicals.