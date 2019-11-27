Commentary: A note of gratitude to local small businesses

It’s the season of gratitude — a time where we sit at the dinner table with our loved ones and express thankfulness for our many blessings. As the Regional Administrator for the Pacific Rim for SBA, and as Associate Administrator for the Office of Field Operations for our agency, SBA thanks the job creating entrepreneurs and their families for their daily sacrifice to keeping local economies thriving.

As we reflect on gratitude, here are 10 characteristics of the American entrepreneur that SBA and our country are grateful for:

1. Visionaries: Entrepreneurs take a leap of faith in creating a business. Being an entrepreneur means doing something for the first time, with little room for second guessing. It can be a lonely road. SBA understands this and provides resources to bring entrepreneurs together through mentorship programs, classes, education, and more.

2. Risk Takers: Entrepreneurs take chances in expanding their business. Often it means abandoning a career to pursue a dream. When an entrepreneur takes his/her side hustle to the next level, they may even put aside job security. SBA has resources to assist entrepreneurs to avoid common mistakes when first starting a business.