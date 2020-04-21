Commentary: A pandemic makes it even more difficult to get resources to the students who most need them

But the pandemic has flipped that script. While schools are closed, Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada is leading beyond the building to ensure continuity of care for those we serve. Our Site Coordinators continue to work in the community to deliver our WeekEND Food bag program and provide emergent food boxes, school supplies and hygiene kits to our families, all while continuing to maintain as much remote contact as possible with students and their families by phone, text and email. In addition to working to ensure students have access to food on a daily basis, we are also doing our best to ensure they have access to mental health counseling via tele-health so their social-emotional needs are being met.

We know this historically unprecedented time creates extraordinary challenges for everyone, especially for students and their families who may have been living on the edge of poverty even before the pandemic began. That’s why we remain committed to finding creative and innovative ways to provide ongoing support and services to our students. We also want to acknowledge the support of our schools’ principals, teachers, guidance counselors, school social workers, school resource officers, community members, local businesses and our parents and students who are also on our team. We are, after all, a big family that is even more united in crisis. It takes a village.