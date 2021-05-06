Commentary: A public option offers hope to rural Nevada’s healthcare crisis

Thankfully, in 2019, Senator Nicole Cannizzaro commissioned an actuarial study to look at Nevada’s health insurance market and what could be done to insure Nevadans and to ensure we have access to healthcare. From that data and input from medical professionals and community leaders from across the state, Sen. Cannizzaro has produced SB 420; one of the most comprehensive and robust public health insurance plans in the country. And unlike so many ideas — whether they be Republican or Democratic — that come from other parts of the state, this is a great deal for rural Nevada that guarantees our families access to health insurance.

For the first time ever, Nevadans in rural areas of the state would be guaranteed access to affordable coverage through a statewide public option. This means providers and hospitals are also guaranteed reimbursement for residents enrolled in the Nevada Public Option; critically important because in 2020 alone, rural hospitals provided nearly $30 million in uncompensated care to Nevadans. That bad debt on hospital balance sheets has been crushing rural hospitals and it’s why we’ve seen so many rural providers forced to close their doors. Now, those hospitals we’ll get compensated for the care they give.