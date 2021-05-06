Commentary: A public option offers hope to rural Nevada’s healthcare crisis

In the summer of 2017, word came out that Nevada’s 14 most rural counties — including Elko County — would have no insurance option on Nevada’s Health Link. Thousands of Nevadans who get their insurance on the exchange, including myself, would be out-of-luck if we wanted to cover doctor visits, surgeries or medical emergencies.
Thankfully, state leaders were able to avert a disaster and secure health insurance for rural Nevada at the last minute. But the threat of no health insurance products looms on a yearly basis as thousands of Nevadans continue to struggle to secure access to quality, affordable healthcare. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought this fear of losing quality and affordable healthcare into an even sharper focus, as rural Nevadans already struggle with finding providers.
I know this fear all too well as a customer of Nevada’s healthcare exchange. There have been times where premiums were too expensive so I went without insurance until the next year. Luckily, I was able to find a plan I could afford this year and it quite literally saved my life.
In early January I was diagnosed with a blockage in my brain that was causing excess fluid to build up on my brain, causing me to have severe migraines. Had I not had health insurance I would’ve likely ignored my headaches. My neurologist later told me the fluid would’ve caused irreversible and ultimately fatal brain damage in just a few short months if it had been left untreated.
Thankfully, in 2019, Senator Nicole Cannizzaro commissioned an actuarial study to look at Nevada’s health insurance market and what could be done to insure Nevadans and to ensure we have access to healthcare. From that data and input from medical professionals and community leaders from across the state, Sen. Cannizzaro has produced SB 420; one of the most comprehensive and robust public health insurance plans in the country. And unlike so many ideas — whether they be Republican or Democratic — that come from other parts of the state, this is a great deal for rural Nevada that guarantees our families access to health insurance.
For the first time ever, Nevadans in rural areas of the state would be guaranteed access to affordable coverage through a statewide public option. This means providers and hospitals are also guaranteed reimbursement for residents enrolled in the Nevada Public Option; critically important because in 2020 alone, rural hospitals provided nearly $30 million in uncompensated care to Nevadans. That bad debt on hospital balance sheets has been crushing rural hospitals and it’s why we’ve seen so many rural providers forced to close their doors. Now, those hospitals we’ll get compensated for the care they give.
The Nevada Public Option also looks out for healthcare providers by ensuring that they are still able to negotiate their compensation with insurance companies while also protecting them so that they can’t be negotiated below the payment rates provided under Medicare. The Nevada Option also gives extra protections for rural healthcare providers by ensuring that doctors who take the effort to serve us are guaranteed payments that cover the cost of providing their services, which should stabilize critical access hospitals and, hopefully, turn the tide against the wave of rural hospital closures.
SB420 also provides rural Nevadans a statewide network of doctors that we can access and be in-network, even when we travel outside of our home county, which is currently not available through plans on the Silver State Health Exchange. The Nevada Public Option also requires that premiums that are sky high be lowered by 15%. And, better yet, it will be offered to individuals, families and small businesses — businesses that have been struggling for years to find an affordable healthcare plan to offer their employees will finally have an affordable plan to offer.
All these provisions together means that the Nevada Public Option will provide rural Nevadans a strong healthcare plan that ensures access to doctors and brings down the costs of healthcare — and it’s why I’m so excited to support it and help get my constituents access to it when it comes to the market. SB420, the Nevada Public Option, finally offers hope to rural Nevada’s healthcare crisis.
Daniel J. Corona is mayor of
West Wendover.