Commentary: A vote at the crossroads

The Democrats' agenda, if they get a majority in the Senate, includes turning a city -- Washington -- into a state, with two Senators. It is no coincidence that Washington voters have been voting overwhelmingly for Democrats for decades. If the city of Washington gets the same power in the Senate as the state of Georgia or Texas, that is another major institutional change that is irreversible.

Among the groups likely to be hurt most by Democrats' dominance of both houses of Congress and the White House is the black population that has been the most loyal to the Democrats for many generations.

In some fields, loyalty brings rewards. But, in politics, any group whose votes can be taken for granted by one party may not have their interests taken seriously by either party. One party doesn't have to work for their vote and the other party sees little chance of getting it.

There is no more vital interest of black Americans than the education of black children. The whole future of the race depends on the quality of that education, more than on any other single factor.

In many public schools in low-income minority neighborhoods, most of the students cannot pass tests in mathematics or English. In some ghetto schools, nobody passed either test.