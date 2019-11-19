Commentary: A vote of no confidence

Many Democrats share her fears. And the alarm bells started clanging more loudly when Biden reported tepid fundraising totals last month — a tangible sign of his failure to generate positive energy among voters. As Patrick said of Biden on CBS, “I have always felt that his support was soft and it feels like his campaign is contracting rather than expanding.”

Democratic anxiety is fueled not just by Biden’s decline, but by Warren’s rise. To many party strategists, she’s even less electable than Biden, the latest manifestation of an enduring and erroneous fantasy: that this is a liberal country yearning for a lurch to the left.

The Democrats have elected six presidents since World War II, and not one of them came from the Warren-Bernie Sanders wing of the party. The purebred liberals who did win the party nomination — Hubert Humphrey (1968), George McGovern (1972), Walter Mondale (1984) and Michael Dukakis (1988) — all lost, most of them badly. As Bloomberg warned last spring when he decided against running, “We cannot allow the primary process to drag the party to an extreme that would diminish our chances in the general election.”