Commentary: Abraham Lincoln and the meaning of the 4th of July

The question today, much as in Lincoln’s time, is whether we as a people still believe the Declaration is true. And if it is not true, what, other than economic and political power, both of which look rather doubtful these days, really holds us together as a people? We have a choice to make. We can abandon any pretense of believing in shared principles, and conclude that our shared democratic life is really just about power, in which case just about any character issues, abuses of power, or injustices can be forgiven, if they are made by “our side.” Or we can conclude that there are certain principles that we all ought to believe, because they are True, even if we have not yet figured out how to fully put them into practice. And then, just maybe, we can work on improving some of our practices to bring them more into line with our principles. That would be worth celebrating over a beer or two in the backyard.