Commentary: Adam Laxalt has stood for Elko, we must stand for him

Catherine Cortez Masto has failed Nevada. She’s gone all-in for Joe Biden’s radical left-wing agenda and left families across this state, particularly in rural communities like Elko, without a voice. We need to remove her from office at the ballot box this November and elect a leader who will fight for Nevadans. That leader is Adam Laxalt.

Unlike the other Republican candidates running in the primary, Adam is a Nevadan through and through. He fought for us as Attorney General and he’s ready to keep fighting for us against the radical left.

A U.S. Navy veteran who served in Iraq, Adam knows the debt our country owes those who have served. That’s why he established the Office of Military Legal Assistance to provide free legal aid to veterans and servicemembers and connect them with services they need.

Adam also stood up for miners and ranchers, combatting the Obama administration’s overreach when he was in office by establishing the state’s first ever federalism office. He also sided with Nevada ranchers in disputes over the Waters of the United States and sage grouse regulations.

When President Trump moved the Bureau of Land Management’s headquarters to the West, Adam strongly supported that decision, unlike Cortez Masto. When Biden moved it back to Washington, DC and away from western states like ours with massive federal lands, Cortez Masto applauded him, sending a clear signal to rural Nevadans that she thinks Washington bureaucrats come before them.

Adam has always stood with ranchers, miners, and farmers who represent the backbone of our state;s economy. He’s been an unwavering friend to our rural communities, and he will continue to do the same as our next Senator.

Law enforcement is also firmly behind Adam, groups that endorsed Cortez Masto when she first ran in 2016, like the Fraternal Order of Police and the members of the Public Safety Alliance of Nevada, have flipped to endorse Adam this year. They know that unlike Cortez Masto, Adam has always had their backs and supported the men and women in law enforcement.

Adam also points out that his primary opponent, Sam Brown, is a Texan from a billionaire family that owns an NFL team in Ohio. He is also untested in office as a politician. Adam is a proven advocate for us.

Adam’s the only candidate who is not only able to defeat Cortez Masto this November, but also able to clean up her mess. Why do I know this? Because he’s already done it once before. When Adam succeeded her as Attorney General, he inherited a massive backlog of untested rape kits. He worked quickly to eliminate this backlog and secure justice for victims who had been waiting for years.

It's no surprise that Adam not only has the support of President Trump and national leaders like Governor Ron DeSantis, but also some of Elko’s most prominent leaders. Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza, Assemblyman John Ellison, and former County Commissioner Demar Dahl have all backed Adam because they know he’s fought for rural Nevada and will never ignore us like Cortez Masto has. I am proud to add my name to that list.

If we want a conservative who stands for border security, law enforcement, and prosperity that has always had the back of rural Nevada, there’s only one choice, and that’s Adam Laxalt. Join me in supporting him so we can give Elko and all of Nevada the representation it deserves in the U.S. Senate.

Rex Steninger is an Elko County Commissioner.

