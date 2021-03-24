Commentary: Advice for the lovelorn

OK, so one woman says Cuomo put his hand under her blouse and fondled her, which, if that could be proved, would be the end of him. The governor says it never happened, and has issued a classic non-apology: “I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended,” he said.

Oh, come off it, governor. You asked a young kid in the office if she’d consider having sex with a man in his 60s, and you’re saying she misunderstood? No she didn’t. “I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me, and felt horribly uncomfortable and scared,” said accuser Charlotte Bennett in an interview with CBS’s Norah O’Donnell.

Subjectively speaking, Bennett may need to get used to men acting like idiots in her company. But there are limits, even for egotistical politicians.

Cuomo insists he never touched anybody impurely, as they used to say in the confessional booth. Unless somebody can prove that he did, he’ll likely get away with acting like an old rake. People are a little tired of feminist Puritanism; many Democrats remain unhappy with the purge of Sen. Al Franken. A lot of this is happening because the governor has long been seen as a bully and a jerk. Many New Yorkers are only too glad to see him taken down a few notches.

But he’s not my governor; I can live with it either way.

