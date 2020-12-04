Commentary: AG Barr thumps Trump's election voter fraud claims

WASHINGTON -- President Trump's specious claim that Joe Biden won the presidency through massive voter fraud has been shot down in multiple federal courts across the country.

But the most devastating blow to Trump's baseless, off-the-wall claim has come from a member of his Cabinet: Attorney General William Barr, who has been, by and large, one of his strongest allies and defenders.

In an interview with The Associated Press earlier this week, Barr bluntly said he has "not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election."

That undercuts Trump's claim -- in one court challenge after another -- that Biden won more votes as a result of tampering with voter ballots.

In the interview with the AP, Barr said, "There's been one assertion that would be systematic fraud, and that would be the claim that machines were programmed essentially to skew the election results."

"Barr said the FBI and the Justice Department had looked into the fraud claims, and suggested they had not done what the president and his allies have asserted," the AP reported.