Commentary: Always get a second opinion -- Public option is not good for you

A couple of physicians came forward last week to advocate for the public option legislative proposal introduced in Carson City, but before you swallow that tough pill, take it from the vast majority of doctors in Nevada that this is the wrong prescription at the wrong time in our struggle to see costs lowered and access to care improved.

The inconvenient truth is that this government expansion idea flies in the face of the Affordable Care Act and will not, in any meaningful way, improve access for patients -- which is the reform we physicians want above anything else.

And while we’re talking about consequences of this mandated government plan, the other bad outcome of this public option, were it to become law, is that it does nothing to address the critical doctor shortage in Nevada.

As Nevada continues to grow in population, it’s simply illogical that we would enact more laws that result in fewer physicians practicing medicine. By mandating that hospitals and providers currently participating in Medicaid and CHIP be forced to provide more care runs the serious risk of countless physicians dropping off Medicaid panels to the detriment of hundreds of thousands of patients currently enrolled. It just doesn’t make any sense.