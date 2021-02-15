Commentary: America’s dependence on China for essential medicines is a growing safety threat

Over the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed many American lives. Millions are still out of work. This is the public toll of the virus. However, the disruption caused by the pandemic now runs deeper — and threatens the safety of America’s daily drug needs.

The coronavirus has made Americans more aware of the pitfalls of heavy dependence on imports. When the coronavirus first emerged, many countries banned exports of essential generic drugs and key components. That left U.S. hospitals scrambling to address shortages of basic medicines and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Members of Congress subsequently introduced legislation to boost PPE supplies, and U.S. manufacturers retooled their factories in order to produce needed equipment. That has helped hospitals to get the resources they need. But there’s still another problem — the United States continues to depend on countries like China for critical inputs and ingredients in the generic medicines that Americans take each day.

Over the past 30 years, much of America’s drug manufacturing has moved offshore, including the production of generic medications that comprise 90 percent of America’s daily needs. As a result, thousands of drugs are made with ingredients produced only in China, including medications currently used to to help patients recover from the coronavirus.