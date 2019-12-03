Commentary: America’s workers need better jobs

There are plenty of news commentators who say America’s workers are doing just fine. They see low consumer prices, low unemployment, and a booming stock market as signs that all is well. But out in the real world, things are more worrying. Millions of Americans are barely subsisting on retail work in shopping malls and restaurants. And the kinds of jobs available to them are now declining in quality.

Since 1990, the United States has been creating an overabundance of low-quality service jobs. In fact, new research shows that 63 percent of the production and non-supervisory jobs created in the U.S. over the past 30 years have been in low-wage and low-hour positions. That’s a major change from the start of the 1990s, when almost half of these jobs — 47 percent — were considered “high-wage.”

For more than a year, a group of economists have been sifting through the nation’s jobs data. And what they’ve found in a new "U.S. Job Quality Index" (JQI) is that in the past three decades the U.S. economy has grown increasingly dependent on jobs that offer fewer hours of work — and at lower relative wages. That includes almost 15 million non-management jobs in leisure and hospitality paying an average of $360 a week, and 13.5 million retail jobs paying roughly $506 weekly.

