Commentary: America should end reliance on mining in China

Right now, the United States is heavily dependent on other countries to supply dozens of key metals and minerals — countries that often exploit workers, resources, and the environment. This reliance on imported minerals has nearly doubled over the past two decades. And no country controls more supplies globally than China. Last month, the U.S. Geological Survey reported that China continues to “dominate” the global supply of rare earths — and supplies 80 percent of the rare earths used in the United States.

As someone who studies U.S.-China trade, this troubles me greatly. China’s dominance over metals and minerals is strategic. Control over mining and processing allows Beijing to exert power over global industries. Washington must stop turning a blind eye to such mercenary behavior, particularly when it includes forced labor camps, a disregard for environmental standards, and efforts to degrade U.S. industry.

In order for the United States to reshore manufacturing — and to lead on advanced technologies — we must reduce our reliance on China. The United States is home to vast, untapped geologic deposits worth an estimated $6.2 trillion. We should develop our own mineral and metal supply chains — and follow smart, safe environmental standards. Mining will remain essential for producing the next generation of advanced industries. Doing it here at home will protect the global environment while supporting good jobs in many domestic industries.

Michael Stumo is CEO of the Coalition for a Prosperous America.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0