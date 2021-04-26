Commentary: American corporations and society

Today’s corporate activism takes the role of business in society to an entirely new and troubling level. First, companies like Microsoft, Delta Airlines, and Facebook, along with dozens of others, have issued statements condemning the law in Georgia. Some, like clothing company Patagonia, have pledged their financial support to fight the law, while Major League Baseball has taken the 2021 All-Star game away from the city of Atlanta.

Companies would never move forward with an R&D investment or open operations in a new market unless certain standards or criteria are met. What is the standard these corporations used to determine that the current situation in Georgia warrants their action? In addition, whose views are being represented in the companies’ stance? Is it the board of directors, the CEO, a vote among the shareholders or rank-and-file workers? According to the Coca-Cola website, the company and its bottling partners employ more than 700,000 people. Did they all cast their votes for the company’s position?

Activism of corporations is not a new phenomenon. For years, businesses have been active in areas that directly affected their role in society, such as advocating for certain tax policies, import/export laws, or corporate regulations. Now, causes as widespread as transgender bathroom laws and voting legislation are deemed fair game.