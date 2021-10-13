Commentary: American innovators, not regulators, will solve climate change

President Biden has pledged to cut America's greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. He intends to meet this ambitious target through a wave of new federal spending and government programs. Yet, our best hope for reducing carbon emissions isn't new government spending. It's a technological sea-change -- one that can only come from the private sector.

Government is slowing progress against climate change by imposing regulations that prevent emissions-lowering technologies from reaching the market. If our leaders really want to save the planet, they need to get out of the way of entrepreneurs who can actually do so.

One would expect the government to embrace technology with the potential to cut carbon pollution. President Biden himself has promised to "spur American technological innovation" as part of his climate agenda.

Unfortunately, some of the most promising green-tech breakthroughs face severe headwinds as a result of misguided or antiquated federal policies.