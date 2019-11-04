Mark Amodei voted against the resolution to open up the impeachment hearings and proceed to a formal impeachment hearing, despite saying that he supported the process and we should wait and see what comes of it. Worse than that, he called it a “Sham” in his news release.
Why this flip-flop? He has once again been intimated by the ultra right (neo-fascist) wing of the Trump political party. On his Facebook page, Amodei was accused of being a RINO (Republican in Name Only) by Trump supporters who are the real Rinos, as is Trump.
Amodei used to be a moderate Republican who would work with both sides on every issue to pass reasonable legislation in Congress.
That has ended with him being intimidated on a daily basis by the Trumpians who are not the traditional Republicans that I grew to respect over many years. Amodei needs to find the courage to stand up to them and to Trump and to Mitch McConnell and to the other neo-fascists now betraying the traditional Republican Party and demand that they follow the Constitution.
He should call out Trump every time he trashes another combat veteran like he did with John McCain and recently did with Colonel Vindman. I am a Vietnam combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient just like the Colonel Vindman and I very much resent Trump’s constant belittling of combat veterans, and Amodei’s failure to speak up for us. And I think it is important to remember that Trump avoided Vietnam service by virtue of his wealth and frequent deferments and his so-called bone spur. He was a coward as a young man and still acts like a cowardly bully today.
You have free articles remaining.
I strongly recommend that every combat veteran and their families in our Congressional District call Congressman Amodei and make him stand up for the veterans that Trump routinely trashes and stand up for our Constitution.
Amodei has also done nothing to do something about human-caused climate change. He always sides with the oil companies just like Trump does and he does nothing to support the clean energy industry and lithium mining industry in our Congressional District. He only supports Texas oil companies and West Virginia coal mines. Maybe he should move to one of those carbon-producing, climate-changing states.
It is time for Amodei to show some courage and stand up for our Constitution, stand up for our combat veterans, and stand up for Nevadans.
Mark Amodei must call the President out for his corruption, name-calling, chronic lying, treasonous behavior, and undermining of our Constitution. And if he does not get the spine to stand up for us Nevadans, then he should resign immediately.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.