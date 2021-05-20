Commentary: Amodei votes no on Jan. 6 commission

What happened on January 6th was an absolute tragedy. I will not dispute that. Unfortunately, just like many issues these days, this tragedy has become hyper politicized. Between task forces, commissions, prosecutors, and committees, quite frankly, I’ve grown incredibly weary of Congress’s addiction to “special” this and “special” that. So, for anyone who has a desire to continue to politicize this issue, go ahead, you already have plenty of ways to do that without a special commission. Even if we knew who was going to serve on this commission, I am still additionally concerned about the scope of this legislation and its potential to hinder the ongoing investigative work of other agencies and committees, including the work my colleagues and I have done, in relation to January 6th, on the Legislative Branch Subcommittee. Finally, this is yet another example of a few people getting together and deciding how rank-and-file Members should be voting. No thank you.