Commentary: Amy for veep!

Biden turns 78 right after Election Day, and his age lends extra urgency to the old adage that any vice presidential candidate must be “ready on Day One” to assume the presidency. Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost a bid for governor of Georgia, is a blossoming star, but since she’s only served in a state legislature, it’s hard to argue she meets the “ready on Day One” test.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Latinos are making a big push for one of their own. They represent a significant voting bloc in bellwether states like Nevada and Arizona, and Biden has trouble mobilizing that constituency. But the strongest Hispanic possibilities, such as Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico, have no national profile or campaign experience.

Biden’s other big weakness is ideology. If the left wing of the party doesn’t get behind him, they could cripple his chances of deposing Trump, and liberals are making the case for Sen. Elizabeth Warren. She does have a national reputation and fits the “Day One” template, but she doesn’t really qualify under the framework Biden outlined last summer.

“I’m going to pick someone who is simpatico with me philosophically,” he said. “You’ve got to be able to turn and say to your vice president, ‘This is your responsibility.’ Because the job is too big anymore for any one man or woman.”