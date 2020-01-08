Commentary: An alarming rise in anti-Semitic violence unfolding in the US

WASHINGTON -- A machete-wielding man's attack on American Jews in New York on the seventh night of Hanukkah last month was yet another chilling reminder that a wave of hateful anti-Semitism still infects our country.

In the New York City suburb of Monsey, New York, the man charged through the front door of the rabbi's home, just as the candlelight ceremony was winding down, wielding a machete nearly the length of a broomstick.

The attacker swung his weapon at the fleeing Jews, including children and elderly, as the guests headed out the back door or into the adjoining synagogue. At least five people were wounded, and the assailant was arrested and charged with five counts of attempted murder.

The attack in Monsey, nearly 30 miles from New York City, shook a region where Jews have recently been targets of other attackers. Several weeks earlier, "four people were fatally shot in what officials called a targeted attack on a Jersey City (New Jersey) kosher grocery store motivated by hatred of Jews and law enforcement," The Washington Post reported earlier this week.