Commentary: An attack on beef is an attack on the West

Feeding our communities and sustaining our land is a thankless job, and one that many people outside of rural communities do not even try to understand. Countless nights spent warming newborn calves, missed meals, and hours of labor are just a few things that allow each of us to feed our families a simple hamburger. But despite all the challenges, our farmers and ranchers continue to feed us, sustain our economies, and preserve our land for future generations.

While “cow fart” narratives and myths have dominated mainstream media, emissions from the cattle industry only account for 3.7% of the total greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. Cattle thrive on land that is unfit for cultivated agriculture and generate 19% more protein than they eat through their unique digestive system. Approximately 90% of what cattle eat is inedible for humans, yet cattle convert this forage into healthy protein and an abundance of vitamins for our world’s increasing population. Cattle are an effective land management tool, and beef is a highly sustainable food source. The cattle industry is the heart and soul of small towns throughout our country, many of which could not survive without it.