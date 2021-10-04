Commentary: An example in New Orleans

Seelos had a clarity about life that he tried to impart at every opportunity. He wouldn’t flee from or bemoan suffering. To his brother, he wrote: “See your cross in the exact fulfilling of the duties of your state in life. Carry it daily by overcoming all anger and grumbling. Carry it willingly, make an offering of yourself to God for those dear to you, and for the salvation of your soul. Through self-conquest all of us must earn heaven, and through self-denial, bring down blessings for this present life.” He wasn’t preaching from some lofty throne but was living alongside immigrants at a time of rampant anti-Catholicism.

To his sister, he wrote: “(W)hen the pleasure-loving animal in us is put to death through unremitting prayer, the daily fulfilling of our duty, constant self-denial and carrying of our cross, then everything becomes sweet; then we understand the value of suffering. Then a gentle and joyful aura radiates from our whole person ... It is the joy that our loving Redeemer gives to his followers, a peace that is the real sign of perfection and holiness.” That’s the approach to life that kept him moving forward with joy. And he continues to be a model of how to live well with the limited time we have.