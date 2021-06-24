Commentary: An inconvenient truth — clean energy requires minerals

American mines and miners could provide the copper needed for electric vehicles, EV charging station infrastructure, and the thousands of miles of new transmission lines that will be needed for nationwide electrification. U.S. mines could supply the lithium, cobalt, nickel, and antimony needed to manufacture the batteries that power electric vehicles and electronic devices and store energy. Domestic mines could produce the rare earth metals required for wind turbine magnets.

Commonsense environmental goals and the president’s net-zero carbon aspirations dictate that whenever possible, the United States must develop the minerals we need from domestic mines to minimize their carbon footprint. Shipping critical minerals from across the globe substantially increases their carbon footprint, which makes no sense when we have domestic sources of many critical minerals that can be developed using the highest environmental and safety standards.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic, the recent blockage of the Suez Canal, and delays in docking and unloading container ships demonstrate our supply chains are vulnerable to disruption. Securing domestic sources for minerals, materials, and products would significantly reduce this vulnerability and our reliance on foreign countries.