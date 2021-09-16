Commentary: An open letter to Sheriff Narvaiza

Thank you for your support of the free citizens of Elko County. You have been elected to ensure that our natural rights are secure from all threats both foreign and domestic. I’ve seen you at various rallies promoting the defense of the Constitution of the United States. Every hour you occupy in such endeavor, is an hour well spent.

I believe the time has come when the independent, liberty-loving people of the United States of America will finally stand against the continual, degrading, illegitimate influence of forces that despise personal liberty, and crave subjugation and control. The natural tendency of man, as stated in our Declaration of Independence, is to endure this subjugation as long as it’s possibly bearable. Over the past eighteen months we the people have seen a grand sketch performed. At times this skit is alternately both comedic and tragic, but no one capable of reason is under any delusion that it has more than the most superficial resemblance to truth.

In response to the initial presentation of what appeared to be a world-wide threat to life, our Governor declared a state of emergency, and began directing the affairs of the state pursuant to his legally delegated powers. Initially he imposed measures aimed at slowing the transmission of the disease in an attempt to enable our medical industry to handle the anticipated, vastly increased, demand on its resources.